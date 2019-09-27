EPS for Waters (WAT) Expected At $2.13; Disciplined Growth Investors Raised Super Micro Computer Com (SMCI) Position

Analysts expect Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report $2.13 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 10.94% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. WAT’s profit would be $142.20M giving it 25.50 P/E if the $2.13 EPS is correct. After having $2.14 EPS previously, Waters Corporation’s analysts see -0.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.23. About 481,835 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa; 04/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Sends Letter to Bank of America on Ending Free “eBanking” Service; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 04/04/2018 – NC Dept of A&CS: Testing the Waters: Searching for a Tree-Killing Disease Hiding in N.C.’s Streams; 11/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the 50th Anniversary of the Fair Housing Act; 12/03/2018 – Dir Glimcher Gifts 725 Of Waters Corp; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 03/04/2018 – Waters Corp To Invest $215M in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI) stake by 26.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc acquired 1.03M shares as Super Micro Computer Inc Com (SMCI)’s stock 0.00%. The Disciplined Growth Investors Inc holds 4.93M shares with $95.42 million value, up from 3.91 million last quarter. Super Micro Computer Inc Com now has $780.65 million valuation. It closed at $15.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SMCI News: 21/05/2018 – Super Micro: Remains on Track to File Delinquent Filings With SEC; 10/05/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 06/04/2018 – SUPER MICRO 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – CO IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOFA MERRILL LYNCH WITH RESPECT TO NEW DEBT FACILITY TO REFINANCE EXISTING DEBT OBLIGATIONS; 13/03/2018 – Supermicro Accelerates IT Innovation with Resource Saving Datacenter Solutions at CloudFest 2018; 21/05/2018 – Supermicro Announces New Cloud-Scale Enterprise Systems at OpenStack Summit 2018; 03/04/2018 – Supermicro First-to-Market with IoT Embedded Solutions optimized for New 8th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 03/05/2018 – Super Micro Sees 3Q EPS 28c-EPS 32c; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.50 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 27.6 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,487 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Aperio Ltd Llc stated it has 74,695 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 622 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 475,437 shares. Landscape Ltd Liability has 1,184 shares. 42 are held by Farmers Merchants. Burney owns 0.74% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 56,416 shares. 4,922 are owned by Hm Payson & Co. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 200 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Gru reported 276,926 shares stake. Argyle Cap Mgmt holds 14,325 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. 110 were reported by Synovus Corp.

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is -0.41% below currents $217.23 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.57 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold SMCI shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 9.86 million shares or 17.78% more from 8.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oaktree Management LP has invested 0.87% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Pzena Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). Fairfield Bush Co holds 0.62% or 93,696 shares. Lsv Asset reported 60,973 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 62,100 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Herald Inv Ltd reported 186,000 shares. Pnc Financial Gru Incorporated Inc reported 580 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Com invested 1.04% in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI). 332,435 are owned by Snow Cap Management L P. Disciplined Growth Invsts Inc Mn reported 4.93M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

More notable recent Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Super Micro Computer Stock Plunged Today – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Super Micro Computer (SMCI) is Oversold: Can It Recover? – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Supermicro® Announces Suspension of Trading of Common Stock on Nasdaq and its Intention to Appeal – Business Wire” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Super Micro -54.5% on supply chain sabotage report – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Super Micro reports prelim Q1, restates prior reports – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.