EPS for Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) Expected At $0.69; Altice Usa Class A (ATUS) Shorts Raised By 7.09%

Analysts expect Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) to report $0.69 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.15% from last quarter’s $0.65 EPS. WCN’s profit would be $181.94M giving it 34.27 P/E if the $0.69 EPS is correct. After having $0.62 EPS previously, Waste Connections, Inc.’s analysts see 11.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $94.58. About 833,095 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has risen 24.96% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WCN News: 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B, EST. $1.23B; 04/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS INC WCN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $1.225B; 03/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS SEES 2Q ADJ. EBITDA $395M; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q EPS 47c; 14/05/2018 – Waste Connections Appoints Mary Anne Whitney Chief Fincl Officer; 25/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS, FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 FTC: 20180809: Waste Connections, Inc.; Waste Technologies LLC; 14/05/2018 – WASTE CONNECTIONS EXEC TRANSITION PLAN; 02/05/2018 – Waste Connections 1Q Rev $1.14B

Altice Usa Inc Class A (NYSE:ATUS) had an increase of 7.09% in short interest. ATUS’s SI was 20.41M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.09% from 19.06M shares previously. With 4.87M avg volume, 4 days are for Altice Usa Inc Class A (NYSE:ATUS)’s short sellers to cover ATUS’s short positions. The SI to Altice Usa Inc Class A’s float is 5.92%. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.48. About 2.85 million shares traded. Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) has risen 41.86% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ATUS News: 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 29/05/2018 – ALTICE PORTUGAL COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – S&P cuts Altice’s long-term credit rating by one notch to “B”; 17/05/2018 – ALTICE ATCA.AS ATUS.N SAYS PAY-TV ARM WILL BE LOSSMAKING BUSINESS IN 2018, HOPES TO OFFSET THIS VIA TAXES AND HOPES THAT PAY-TV WILL EVENTUALLY BE PROFITABLE; 13/03/2018 – American Tower, KKR Are Said to Be Bidders for Altice’s Towers; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ALTICE N.V. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B+’; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS CAA1 TO $1.05 BILLION OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES ISSUED BY CEQUEL; 15/03/2018 – Altice 4Q Adjusted Ebitda Rises; 30/05/2018 – ALTICE’S FRENCH UNIT SFR COULD START TALKS WITH SPAIN’S MEDIAPRO REGARDING LEAGUE 1 RIGHTS-ALTICE FRANCE CEO; 29/05/2018 – Portugal antitrust body rejects Altice remedies in Media Capital deal

Altice USA, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.01 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Cablevision and Cequel. It has a 149.01 P/E ratio. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Waste Connections, Inc., a solid waste services company, provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $24.94 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production . It has a 45.51 P/E ratio. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, office paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold Waste Connections, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 155,678 shares or 101.55% more from 77,239 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 231 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) or 4,820 shares. Frontier Invest Management invested 0.06% in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN). Gulf Int Savings Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 62,788 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Waste Connections had 13 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS.