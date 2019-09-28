EPS for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) Expected At $0.96; XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (XYIGF) Shorts Lowered By 10.06%

XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) had a decrease of 10.06% in short interest. XYIGF’s SI was 22.30M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.06% from 24.79 million shares previously. With 11,300 avg volume, 1973 days are for XINYI GLASS HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)’s short sellers to cover XYIGF’s short positions. It closed at $1.09 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report $0.96 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.95% from last quarter’s $1.01 EPS. WASH’s profit would be $16.73M giving it 12.81 P/E if the $0.96 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s analysts see -3.03% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 21,671 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 01/05/2018 – Washington Trust Empowers Providence High School Students through Innovative Web-Based Financial Literacy Program; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Constance Howes to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Increases Qtrly Div

Another recent and important Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Xinyi Glass: Market Leader To Capitalize On Favorable Supply-Demand Dynamics And Lower Raw Material Costs – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2018.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company has market cap of $4.41 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Construction Glass. It has a 7.96 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the production and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 10.09 million shares or 1.24% more from 9.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Com reported 15,900 shares stake. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 500,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Group Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Ameritas Invest owns 1,232 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). The Us-based Champlain Ltd Llc has invested 0.33% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Qs Investors Ltd holds 0% or 7,273 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH). Raymond James & holds 0.01% or 87,495 shares in its portfolio. 11,470 are held by Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company. 3,991 are held by Susquehanna International Llp. Manufacturers Life Insurance The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 448,727 shares. Brinker Cap Inc stated it has 8,252 shares. Victory Capital owns 64,005 shares.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $26,500 activity. RUGGIERI JOHN T had bought 500 shares worth $26,500.