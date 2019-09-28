EPS for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Expected At $0.41; Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised By $1.57 Million Its Huntington Bancshares (Put) (HBAN) Stake

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased Huntington Bancshares Inc (Put) (HBAN) stake by 103.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp acquired 121,100 shares as Huntington Bancshares Inc (Put) (HBAN)’s stock rose 3.49%. The Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 238,300 shares with $3.29M value, up from 117,200 last quarter. Huntington Bancshares Inc (Put) now has $14.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 7.76M shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Good Financial Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 28C; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report $0.41 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 8.89% from last quarter’s $0.45 EPS. WRE’s profit would be $33.06M giving it 16.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.47 EPS previously, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s analysts see -12.77% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 304,951 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 9.41% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 25/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST WRE.N – MANAGEMENT IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 CORE FFO GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ON MAY 4, 2018, ENTERED INTO EIGHT SEPARATE EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $240,019 activity. 18,000 shares valued at $240,019 were bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HBAN shares while 174 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 760.75 million shares or 1.90% less from 775.51 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Llc reported 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Howe And Rusling accumulated 792 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 201,806 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Florida-based Transamerica Advsr Inc has invested 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Cetera Advsr Lc holds 0.03% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) or 43,723 shares. Twin has invested 0.04% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 507,838 shares. Amp Investors Limited holds 0.02% or 277,316 shares. Parkside National Bank Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). 52,906 are owned by Williams Jones & Assoc Llc. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 547,847 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Ameritas reported 18,167 shares. 2.70M were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 22,136 are held by Sentinel Trust Com Lba.

Among 2 analysts covering Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock (NASDAQ:HBAN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock has $1600 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15’s average target is 4.53% above currents $14.35 stock price. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, September 13 report. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) rating on Monday, July 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $1400 target.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 394,136 shares to 12,664 valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Cognizant Technology Solutio (Call) (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 122,800 shares and now owns 43,200 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was reduced too.

