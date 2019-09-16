EPS for Washington Federal, Inc. (WAFD) Expected At $0.66; 0 Analysts Are Bullish comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Last Week

Analysts expect Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $0.66 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 6.45% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. WAFD’s profit would be $53.10M giving it 14.38 P/E if the $0.66 EPS is correct. After having $0.67 EPS previously, Washington Federal, Inc.’s analysts see -1.49% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 379,693 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC SAYS ANNOUNCED A FURTHER STEP IN ITS SUCCESSION PLAN BY APPOINTING THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman

Among 2 analysts covering comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. comScore has $22 highest and $11 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 542.02% above currents $2.57 stock price. comScore had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, April 1 by Loop Capital. Loop Capital Markets maintained comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) rating on Monday, June 24. Loop Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $11 target. See comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $11 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $32 New Target: $22 Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCBP or WAFD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BCBP vs. WAFD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Washington Federal, National Association that provides financial services in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. It also offers single-family residential, construction, land development, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, consumer, and home equity loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 15 investors sold Washington Federal, Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 65.32 million shares or 2.18% less from 66.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cim Mangement owns 7,132 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 686,697 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability Corporation holds 219 shares. Boston has invested 0.04% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Strs Ohio accumulated 5,700 shares. Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 245 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp holds 399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability reported 135,728 shares stake. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 4,042 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys has 14,175 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 58,383 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.62 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 2.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold comScore, Inc. shares while 15 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 40.99 million shares or 0.16% more from 40.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Barclays Pcl reported 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). D E Shaw Com reported 1.37M shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 214,413 shares. American Interest Group Incorporated invested 0% in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Stonebridge Cap Management, a California-based fund reported 18,440 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 25,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Llc holds 0% or 8,625 shares. Axa invested in 0% or 25,000 shares. Northern Trust Corporation stated it has 251,447 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Oppenheimer & Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,014 shares stake. Rgm Cap Ltd Com reported 4.38 million shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) for 1.14 million shares.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement firm that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. The company has market cap of $164.86 million. The Company’s data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. It currently has negative earnings. The firm deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services , and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

The stock decreased 9.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 464,069 shares traded. comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has declined 83.18% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.18% the S&P500.