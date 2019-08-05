EPS for Walmart Inc. (WMT) Expected At $1.21; Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Shorts Increased By 6.26%

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) had an increase of 6.26% in short interest. ESPR’s SI was 5.26 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.26% from 4.95M shares previously. With 532,300 avg volume, 10 days are for Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s short sellers to cover ESPR’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.03% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 97,334 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 3 BEMPEDOIC ACID STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients with Hypercholesterolemia; 07/05/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. and Certain Officers — ESPR; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Positive Top-Line Results From Phase 3 Study of Bempedoic Acid

Analysts expect Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report $1.21 EPS on August, 15 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 6.20% from last quarter’s $1.29 EPS. WMT’s profit would be $3.45 billion giving it 22.07 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Walmart Inc.’s analysts see 7.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.38% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 1.49M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS CASH FLOW FOR RETAILER HAS GOTTEN BETTER, INVESTORS SHOULD BE ENCOURAGED BY BALANCED APPROACH TO INVETSMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Walmart beats a ‘gentle’ retreat from the UK; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 10/04/2018 – Walmart To Offer Online Grocery Delivery To 40% Of U.S. Homes With Postmates — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Offers Employees College Tuition (Video); 29/03/2018 – Walmart Is Said in Talks With Humana for Deeper Partnership; 27/03/2018 – In China payment war, Walmart places bet on Tencent; 08/05/2018 – FOCUS-Ocado courts global food retailers with robot army; 16/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Walmart nears US$7 billion Flipkart deal in India push

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $304.88 billion. It operates through three divisions: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam??s Club. It has a 37.37 P/E ratio. The firm operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications.

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of WMT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 24 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $113 target. Barclays Capital maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $120 target. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Daiwa Securities.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 6 analysts covering Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Esperion had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) on Wednesday, March 13 to “Neutral” rating. Northland Capital maintained Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) rating on Friday, March 1. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of ESPR in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.

