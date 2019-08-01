EPS for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD) Expected At $1.30; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to report $1.30 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.56% from last quarter’s $1.28 EPS. WD’s profit would be $39.98M giving it 11.22 P/E if the $1.30 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Walker & Dunlop, Inc.’s analysts see -6.47% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $58.34. About 136,581 shares traded or 2.62% up from the average. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) has declined 0.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WD News: 02/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop 1Q Total Transaction Volume $4.8B; 14/03/2018 – Walker & Dunlop to Acquire Asset Management Platform; 30/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Secures $82 Million in Bridge Financing for Lakeside Apartments in Texas; 22/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Closes Unique $17.3M Construction Loan for Affordable Assisted Living Facility; 21/05/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Structures Equity and Debt Construction Financing for New Multifamily Property in Washington, D.C; 23/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professionals in Philadelphia; 04/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Provides Two Bridge Loans Totaling $75 Million for Large Multifamily Repositioning Projects; 03/04/2018 – Walker & Dunlop Hires Capital Markets Professional in South Florida; 14/05/2018 – $120 Million Sale of Luxury Multifamily Property in Florida Completed by Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales; 14/03/2018 – WALKER & DUNLOP INC – ACQUISITION OF JCR WILL BRING CO’S TOTAL AUM TO OVER $1 BLN

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 104 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 87 sold and decreased their stock positions in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 55.70 million shares, up from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 6 to 8 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 66 Increased: 59 New Position: 45.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $3.12 million activity. 62,004 shares valued at $3.14 million were sold by Smith Howard W III on Wednesday, February 6. 181 Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares with value of $9,594 were bought by Bowers Alan J.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm offers a range of commercial real estate finance products, including first mortgage, second trust, construction, mezzanine, and bridge/interim loans, as well as supplemental financings through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, the Government National Mortgage Association, and the Federal Housing Administration. It has a 11.19 P/E ratio. It also provides multifamily finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable, and housing properties under the Fannie Mae DUS program; and FHA finance, such as construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities.

Among 2 analysts covering Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Walker & Dunlop had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research given on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) earned “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Thursday, February 21.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.59 billion. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. It has a 15.64 P/E ratio. The firm broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through various local television stations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 19.03 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.