EPS for Wabtec (WAB) Expected At $0.98; Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (BG) Shorts Decreased By 10.77%

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) had a decrease of 10.77% in short interest. BG’s SI was 2.84M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.77% from 3.18 million shares previously. With 889,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Bunge Limited Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)’s short sellers to cover BG’s short positions. The SI to Bunge Limited Bunge Limited’s float is 2.07%. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 752,809 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge will export US soybeans to Argentina “if margins justify it” -CEO; 02/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 2; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 01/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 1; 23/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 23; 23/03/2018 – Bunge statement regarding resolution of 199a issue; 06/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Bunge investor prepares to pressure company to sell; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 19; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Sees 2018 Net Interest Expense $255M-$275M

Analysts expect Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) to report $0.98 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 2.08% from last quarter’s $0.96 EPS. WAB’s profit would be $159.56 million giving it 18.38 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.06 EPS previously, Wabtec Corporation’s analysts see -7.55% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAB); 30/05/2018 – Delachaux IPO team perseveres despite tough market conditions; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Chairman Albert Neupaver Has Been Re-Appointed Executive Chairman; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology equipment and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.73 billion. It operates in two divisions, Freight and Transit. It has a 36.85 P/E ratio. The Freight segment makes and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; manufactures switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 was bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E. $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Wabtec Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assoc Ltd Liability invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). St Germain D J Company Inc invested in 0.03% or 3,492 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Llc stated it has 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). First Foundation Advisors accumulated 3,213 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 27,171 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nebraska-based Westchester Cap Management has invested 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Zevin Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes has invested 1.22% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Rudman Errol M holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 19,500 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 19,895 shares. Rech Invsts owns 35,910 shares. Keybank National Association Oh accumulated 12,437 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 1.27M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 8.79M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Monday, June 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $93 target in Friday, March 22 report.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Share Price Is Down 27% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Deeper Look At Wabtec – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bunge Limited had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, February 22. The stock of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BG in report on Monday, February 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Bunge Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.04 billion. It operates through five divisions: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds and grains comprising soybeans, rapeseed, canola, sunflower seeds, wheat, and corn to animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing companies, and biodiesel industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold Bunge Limited shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 20,037 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 320,207 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 184 shares. Raymond James Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 2.67 million shares in its portfolio. 8,189 are held by Ing Groep Nv. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.12% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp invested in 5,262 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Becker Management Incorporated reported 519,015 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Invesco has 0.03% invested in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 1.79M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance invested in 0.13% or 16,108 shares. 33,070 were reported by Jefferies Group Llc.

More notable recent Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Suggests It’s 44% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bunge Ltd. And The Brazilian Connection – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is SL Green Realty Corp (SLG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. Shares for $512,777 were bought by Zachman Brian. 4,000 shares were bought by WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV, worth $205,600. $1.01M worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by FRIBOURG PAUL J. CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16M worth of stock. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A on Tuesday, May 21.