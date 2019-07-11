EPS for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Expected At $2.00; United States Steel (X) Had 0 Bulls

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $2.00 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $2 EPS. WBC’s profit would be $102.46 million giving it 16.55 P/E if the $2.00 EPS is correct. After having $1.64 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 21.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 166,789 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 1.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO – PREPAYMENT TO TAKE PLACE APRIL 30; AMOUNT OF PREPAYMENT SHALL BE $500 MLN PRINCIPAL, WILL ALSO INCLUDE PAYMENT OF ACCRUED, UNPAID INTEREST; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 29/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Haldex steps up investments under shadow of ownership stalemate; 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 lnclusively; Reaffirms Sales Growth Is Expected to Outperform Market Growth Long Term; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK; 14/03/2018 – WABCO Receives Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

Among 6 analysts covering United States Steel (NYSE:X), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. United States Steel had 12 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Longbow to “Neutral”. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. The stock of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 22. Credit Suisse downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) on Tuesday, April 9 to “Underperform” rating. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, January 28 report. See United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) latest ratings:

Among 8 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WABCO Holdings had 22 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, March 4 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. Robert W. Baird maintained WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. Stephens maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Citigroup downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $136.5 target in Friday, March 29 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 45.03 million shares or 10.76% less from 50.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 1.42M shares. First Tru Advisors L P holds 0.01% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 44,560 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Daiwa Grp stated it has 2,285 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct owns 6,100 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Eventide Asset Management Llc stated it has 134,000 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Dupont Mgmt invested 0.06% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gabelli & Inv Advisers has 1.51% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 88,872 shares. 7 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 0.01% or 13,542 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs has 264 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 4,956 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 102,942 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Regions Financial reported 24,300 shares.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 18.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

