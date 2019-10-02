EPS for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Expected At $1.77; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shorts Lowered By 2.19%

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) had a decrease of 2.19% in short interest. TMO’s SI was 2.62 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.19% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 1.57M avg volume, 2 days are for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO)’s short sellers to cover TMO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.33% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $287.4. About 1.79M shares traded or 23.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Will Retain Global Commercialization Rights for Oncomine Dx Target Test; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.56% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. WBC’s profit would be $90.95 million giving it 18.98 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $134.38. About 346,645 shares traded or 7.86% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 22 CO, UNIT ENTERED 6 SCHULDSCHEIN LOAN AGREEMENTS OF € 300 MLN – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS – NEW AWARDS SPECIFY $502 MLN IN NEW BUSINESS EARMARKED FROM 2018 THROUGH TO 2022 INCLUSIVELY; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – Wabco Inks $745M in New Business in Past Four Quarters; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45

Among 3 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock (NYSE:TMO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock has $32100 highest and $31000 lowest target. $317’s average target is 10.30% above currents $287.4 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Common Stock had 7 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. Needham downgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 16 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 23 by UBS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide. The company has market cap of $115.10 billion. The Company’s Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of new drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets. It has a 32.82 P/E ratio. The Company’s Analytical Instruments segment offers instruments, consumables, software, and services for use in laboratory, on production line, and in field for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, government, environmental, and other research and industrial markets, as well as clinical laboratories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 461,272 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Cullen Capital Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 4,500 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Commercial Bank has 16,656 shares. Hemenway Tru has invested 0.15% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 92,159 shares. Central Fincl Bank Trust reported 2,375 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc holds 1,421 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement accumulated 5,713 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 8,495 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 1.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,184 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 194,832 shares. Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Co holds 1.6% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 30,616 shares.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.