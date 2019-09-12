EPS for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Expected At $1.77; Fronteo – American Depositary Shares (FTEO) Shorts Increased By 50%

Fronteo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FTEO) had an increase of 50% in short interest. FTEO’s SI was 300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 50% from 200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3 days are for Fronteo Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:FTEO)’s short sellers to cover FTEO’s short positions. It closed at $5.16 lastly. It is down 64.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FTEO News: 15/05/2018 TABLE-Fronteo 2158.T -2017/18 group results; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Fronteo 2158.T -2017/18 parent results

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.56% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. WBC’s profit would be $90.70 million giving it 18.94 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $134.1. About 492,600 shares traded or 42.29% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 06/03/2018 WABCO Signs its Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract to Equip Girteka Logistics across Europe; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – WABCO RAISES SALES & EPS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC SAYS HAS APPOINTED ROBERTO FIORONI TO ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO) STARTING BY JUNE 6, 2018; 05/04/2018 – WABCO EXTENDS STRATEGIC COOPERATION PACT WITH SINOTRUK, A LEADI

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Among 2 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WABCO Holdings has $155 highest and $136.5 lowest target. $136.50’s average target is 1.79% above currents $134.1 stock price. WABCO Holdings had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets downgraded WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) rating on Friday, March 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $136.5 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.17% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Com has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Natixis holds 0.41% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) or 394,604 shares. York Cap Management Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 445,231 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 614 shares. Moneta Grp Investment Advsr Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 5,028 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 8,017 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 68 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 11,494 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) reported 0.59% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 308 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology holds 300 shares. Wetherby Asset Management accumulated 2,916 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 112,643 shares.

FRONTEO, Inc. provides Asian-language eDiscovery solutions and services primarily in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $102.33 million. The firm has eDiscovery and forensic experience with information documented in Japanese, Korean, and Chinese, as well as English. It has a 26.87 P/E ratio. It assists clients involved in cross-border litigation, administrative proceedings, and internal investigations, including those related to antitrust investigations, intellectual property litigation, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, and product liability investigations.