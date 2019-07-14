EPS for Wabash National (WNC) Expected At $0.49; Origin Asset Management Llp Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 620 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Origin Asset Management Llp holds 16,629 shares with $29.61M value, down from 17,249 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $990.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 03/04/2018 – A start-up called Zipline beat Amazon and FedEx to the punch with medical deliveries by drone in 2016; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON FILES PROSPECTUS FOR EXCHANGE OF SEVEN SERIES OF NOTES; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PRICE OF PRIME FOR U.S. MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 06/03/2018 – Airbnb Hires Amazon Prime Head Greeley to Run Homes Business; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue

Analysts expect Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. WNC’s profit would be $27.16M giving it 7.81 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Wabash National Corporation’s analysts see 81.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 327,066 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 05/03/2018 Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 17/05/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 16/05/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $848.02 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 20,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) or 114,129 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 83,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 25,094 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). New York-based Quantbot Technologies L P has invested 0.02% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Shell Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 47,035 shares. Geode Cap Management Lc invested in 645,670 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 40,174 shares. 5,041 were accumulated by Ameritas Invest. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Among 3 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Wabash National had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, March 1 report. As per Friday, January 25, the company rating was downgraded by OTR Global. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho.

Among 13 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com had 21 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. Raymond James maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, February 1 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2250 target in Wednesday, January 23 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.

Origin Asset Management Llp increased Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) stake by 9,850 shares to 70,485 valued at $22.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) stake by 42,800 shares and now owns 307,600 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 54,458 shares. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Jasper Ridge Lp invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 193 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Corp has 176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 16.54M shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 665 shares. Kj Harrison invested in 1.35% or 2,175 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut has invested 2.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,781 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And invested in 990 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank owns 5,451 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Liability has 2.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ratan Capital Mngmt Lp holds 2,600 shares.