EPS for Wabash National (WNC) Expected At $0.49; 0 Analysts Bullish Trustmark (TRMK)

Analysts expect Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) to report $0.49 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.49 EPS. WNC’s profit would be $27.41 million giving it 7.94 P/E if the $0.49 EPS is correct. After having $0.27 EPS previously, Wabash National Corporation’s analysts see 81.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.57. About 55,207 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q EPS 35c; 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl 1Q Net $21.3M; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 19/04/2018 – Wabash National Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Selects Mimosa’s Fiber-Fast Wireless Solutions to Deliver Ultra-Broadband Services; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors

Among 2 analysts covering Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trustmark had 5 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) on Tuesday, March 19 to “Sell” rating. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Underperform” rating in Monday, January 7 report. See Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: Keefe Bruyette & Woods Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

07/01/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

Among 3 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Wabash National had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by Mizuho. OTR Global downgraded Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) on Friday, January 25 to “Mixed” rating. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $870.98 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 14.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 74,110 shares. Swiss National Bank reported 102,200 shares stake. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 317,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru reported 785,896 shares. Kennedy Mngmt Inc reported 791,560 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 3,148 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.01% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 196,064 shares. 13,994 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsr. 4,011 are held by Natl Bank Of Montreal Can. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 37,222 shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 1,782 shares. Aqr Capital Llc owns 63,757 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc holds 226,507 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $78,758 activity. Woods Charles Scott also sold $78,758 worth of Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK) on Friday, February 1.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It has a 15.29 P/E ratio. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; overdraft facilities; safe deposit boxes; and treasury management services.

