EPS for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) Expected At $4.50; YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (YAMHF) Shorts Increased By 37.03%

YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) had an increase of 37.03% in short interest. YAMHF’s SI was 985,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 37.03% from 719,200 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4928 days are for YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY ORDINARY SHARES JA (OTCMKTS:YAMHF)’s short sellers to cover YAMHF’s short positions. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 1,285 shares traded or 331.21% up from the average. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report $4.50 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 7.40% from last quarter’s $4.19 EPS. GWW’s profit would be $245.57M giving it 16.42 P/E if the $4.50 EPS is correct. After having $4.64 EPS previously, W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s analysts see -3.02% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $295.56. About 332,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 09/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $247 FROM $242; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Net $231.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36; 02/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER – MOST RECENTLY, OKRAY SERVED AS EVP AND CFO FOR ADVANCE AUTO PARTS; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 02/04/2018 – W.W. Grainger: Chief People Officer Joseph High to Retire; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q Adj EPS $4.18

Among 3 analysts covering W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. W.W. Grainger has $32000 highest and $260 lowest target. $285.75’s average target is -3.32% below currents $295.56 stock price. W.W. Grainger had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 29 report. Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) rating on Friday, June 21. Atlantic Securities has “Sell” rating and $260 target. The stock of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $16.13 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 20.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold W.W. Grainger, Inc. shares while 201 reduced holdings.

