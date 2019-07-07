EPS for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Expected At $1.14; Sphera Funds Management LTD Has Trimmed Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holding

Sphera Funds Management Ltd decreased Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) stake by 13.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sphera Funds Management Ltd sold 163,000 shares as Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX)’s stock declined 10.28%. The Sphera Funds Management Ltd holds 1.07M shares with $9.65 million value, down from 1.23M last quarter. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc now has $163.84 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 98,397 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 14.22% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Aldeyra Therapeutics had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% negative EPS growth.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies.