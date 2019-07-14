EPS for W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA) Expected At $1.14; Cipher Capital LP Has Raised By $1.39 Million Its Hms Hldgs (HMSY) Position

Cipher Capital Lp increased Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY) stake by 206.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp acquired 47,897 shares as Hms Hldgs Corp (HMSY)’s stock rose 1.85%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 71,092 shares with $2.11M value, up from 23,195 last quarter. Hms Hldgs Corp now has $2.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 342,835 shares traded. HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has risen 50.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.44% the S&P500. Some Historical HMSY News: 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 NET DEBT: RUB 11.4 BN (-14% YOY); 24/04/2018 – REG-HMS Networks: Interim report 2018, January — March; 23/03/2018 – REG-Welcome to the annual general meeting for HMS Networks AB in Halmstad; 13/03/2018 REG-Nomination Committee of HMS Networks AB’s proposal of Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – REG-The Swedish version of HMS Network’s Annual Report 2017 is now available on www.hms.se/investors; 17/05/2018 – HMS BERGBAU AG HMUG.DE – SALE OF UP TO 15 PERCENT OF SILESIAN TO CARBO FUNDING AG IS SUBJECT TO SUCCESS OF CARBO FUNDING AG’S BOND TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L SAYS HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT TO DELIVER COMPRESSOR EQUIPMENT WORTH RUB 1.9 BLN FOR A GAS PRODUCTION AND TREATMENT FACILITY IN RUSSIA; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP: RECORD DATE FOR DIV. JUNE 15; 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 REVENUE: RUB 44.4 BN (+7% YOY); 24/04/2018 – HMS GROUP HMSGq.L – FY 2017 BACKLOG: RUB 44.2 BN (+84% YOY)

Analysts expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report $1.14 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 6.54% from last quarter's $1.07 EPS. GRA's profit would be $76.28 million giving it 17.00 P/E if the $1.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, W. R. Grace & Co.'s analysts see 22.58% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 408,267 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 7,709 shares to 81,104 valued at $6.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 102,385 shares and now owns 16,181 shares. Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.88 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 25 investors sold HMSY shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 80.06 million shares or 3.48% more from 77.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,901 shares. Raymond James And Associates stated it has 0% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Legal And General Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 222,216 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Bbva Compass Savings Bank owns 21,573 shares. Products Prns Limited Liability owns 75,027 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 28,723 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 2,441 shares. Moreover, Calamos Limited Co has 0% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 21,244 shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement has 0.01% invested in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY). 35,000 were reported by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 90,036 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cambiar Lc stated it has 101,806 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Hms Holdings Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Friday, February 22.

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. It has a 34.93 P/E ratio. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum products; FCC additives; and hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products.