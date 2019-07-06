EPS for Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA) Expected At $1.43; Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Trimmed By $8.39 Million Its Aon Plc Cl A (AON) Holding

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased Aon Plc Cl A (AON) stake by 8.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 49,372 shares as Aon Plc Cl A (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Capital Guardian Trust Company holds 536,145 shares with $91.46M value, down from 585,517 last quarter. Aon Plc Cl A now has $46.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 335,865 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 13/04/2018 – AON RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 40C/SHR FROM 36C/SHR; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 15/05/2018 – Aon Appoints Eric Andersen and Michael O’Connor as Co-Presidents of the Firm; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis, Willis Towers Watson; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – CO, HP ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION FOR COMPREHENSIVE IT SECURITY AND CYBER RISK MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97

Analysts expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $1.43 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 26.55% from last quarter's $1.13 EPS. VOYA's profit would be $204.87M giving it 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, Voya Financial, Inc.'s analysts see 33.64% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 514,939 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It operates through five divisions: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Among 2 analysts covering Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Voya Financial had 2 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Credit Suisse.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $172,282 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $51,255 was bought by POLLITT BYRON H JR. 926 shares were bought by GILLIS RUTH ANN M, worth $46,852. 1,500 Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) shares with value of $74,175 were bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold Voya Financial, Inc. shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Incorporated reported 10.96M shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management has invested 0.58% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 204,510 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Highland Limited Liability Com has 24,867 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pzena Mngmt Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 8.12M shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 716,300 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corp has 1.99 million shares. The New York-based Corsair Capital Mngmt Lp has invested 5.3% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Bowling Port Llc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 9,511 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 105,600 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Scout Invests, a Missouri-based fund reported 2.34 million shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded Aon plc (NYSE:AON) on Tuesday, January 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1. The stock of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 4 by M Partners. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, May 22. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Morgan Stanley. M Partners maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report.

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 283,311 shares to 789,567 valued at $149.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) stake by 5,180 shares and now owns 281,827 shares. Spotify Technology Sa was raised too.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.37M for 26.27 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.