EPS for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Expected At $-0.20; Sir Capital Management LP Lifted Its Eqt (EQT) Holding

Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter’s $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Volt Information Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 7,991 shares traded. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) has risen 20.79% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical VISI News: 07/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – CONTRACT COULD ALLOW CO TO DELIVER AS MUCH AS $6 MLN IN THE 5 COMING YEARS; 07/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – CONTRACTS AIMING TO FIRM UP DELIVERIES WITH A GOVERNMENTAL AGENCY IN SOUTH-EAST ASIA; 14/05/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – ANNOUNCES THE SIGNATURE OF AN ACT OF ENGAGEMENT BY THE FRENCH ARMY FOR THE ACQUISITION OF DRONES AND THE TRAINING OF TELEPILOTS; 25/03/2018 – Larson Electronics LLC Releases 400 Amp 600 Volt Rated 50 Foot 1/0 THHN Cord; 03/05/2018 – VOLT Smart Yarns CEO Is Featured Speaker at NPE 2018: The Plastics Show on May 8, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Location; 20/04/2018 – DJ Volt Information Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VISI); 29/03/2018 – DRONE VOLT SA ALDRV.PA – TRANSFER ON PUBLIC COMPARTMENT OF EURONEXT GROWTH; 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases 30 Foot 600 Volt Explosion Proof Cord Reel for Hazardous Locations; 07/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL AG CONG.DE – CONTINENTAL AND CITC ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE FOR PRODUCTION OF 48-VOLT BATTERY SYSTEMS

Sir Capital Management Lp increased Eqt Corp (EQT) stake by 187.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sir Capital Management Lp acquired 802,300 shares as Eqt Corp (EQT)’s stock declined 24.75%. The Sir Capital Management Lp holds 1.23M shares with $25.50M value, up from 427,215 last quarter. Eqt Corp now has $3.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 6.17 million shares traded or 27.65% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 13/03/2018 – EQT PARTNERS IS SAID TO HAVE HIRED JPMORGAN FOR HTL-STREFA SALE; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES RIC) – THE BUYER IS A REAL ESTATE INVESTOR SPECIALIZED ON OIL AND GAS CLUSTERS, FOUNDED BY NORWEGIAN PRIVATE EQUITY INVESTOR HITECVISION; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII BUYS FACILE.IT; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED DAVID L. PORGES AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES 2020 EQM EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $0.5 BLN – $0.7 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 16/05/2018 – SIVANTOS IPO MAY COME IN SOME YEARS, EQT’S BRENNECKE TELLS FAZ; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp: Well Positioned to Advance Strategy, Implement Separation Plan; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP SEES 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST OF $530 MLN TO $540 MLN

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $92.06 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,400 activity. Tomkins Paul also bought $23,500 worth of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) on Tuesday, April 9. URSANER ARNOLD had bought 10,000 shares worth $41,900 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Volt Information Sciences, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 7.08% less from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Management Llc has invested 0.01% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership reported 112,066 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 20,700 shares. Washington-based Glacier Peak Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 10.32% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Northern reported 37,033 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Llc holds 63,589 shares. Bridgeway accumulated 251,993 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 17,954 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 132,014 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advsr Llc has invested 0.05% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 7,606 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has invested 0% in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Sei Invests reported 1,100 shares stake.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $320,208 were bought by Smith David Joseph. 1,496 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $28,574 were bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Cary A. Bray Jr. had bought 1,205 shares worth $24,992. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV. $111,895 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Jenkins Donald M. on Friday, February 22. Shares for $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $118,740 was made by Smith Jimmi Sue on Thursday, March 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sailingstone Capital Prtnrs Ltd owns 1.89% invested in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 1.39 million shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 0% or 37,651 shares in its portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 36,062 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd holds 1.76 million shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 4.74M shares. Raymond James & Assocs owns 43,853 shares. Comerica Comml Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 515,840 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). M&T Bank Corp has invested 0% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). First Manhattan Com reported 6,000 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 224,805 shares. Bancorp Of America De holds 1.26 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 802,448 shares.

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 72,425 shares to 110,692 valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 105,042 shares and now owns 144,038 shares. Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Corporation has $24 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $16.50’s average target is 34.15% above currents $12.3 stock price. EQT Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $4.5000 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24.

