EPS for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (VISI) Expected At $-0.20; Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II (MQT) Sentiment Is 1.38

Analysts expect Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) to report $-0.20 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 51.22% from last quarter's $-0.41 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Volt Information Sciences, Inc.'s analysts see -4.76% EPS growth. It closed at $4.33 lastly. It is down 20.79% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.79% the S&P500.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc (MQT) investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.25, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 18 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 13 sold and decreased positions in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 6.05 million shares, up from 4.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $293.25 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 13.17 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 1.83% of its portfolio in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. for 475,930 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 953,398 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dakota Wealth Management has 0.42% invested in the company for 38,084 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Management Llc has invested 0.26% in the stock. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc, a New York-based fund reported 20,000 shares.

More notable recent BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II declares $0.0440 dividend – Seeking Alpha" on August 02, 2019

The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 8,178 shares traded. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.85 million. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Volt Information Sciences, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 7.08% less from 7.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 39,312 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 17,954 shares. Sei accumulated 1,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 20,700 shares. Athena Cap Advisors holds 24,355 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 277,307 shares. Punch & Assoc Inv Mgmt holds 0.32% or 785,500 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt Inc invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Merriman Wealth Llc stated it has 15,050 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 11,900 shares. Moreover, Archon Lc has 0.56% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI). Minerva Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.05% invested in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 20,300 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) for 37,033 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated owns 251,993 shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $65,400 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $23,500 was bought by Tomkins Paul. The insider URSANER ARNOLD bought $41,900.

More notable recent Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Volt Information Sciences (VISI) Presents At Sidoti & Company's Spring 2019 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha" on March 29, 2019