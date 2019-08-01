EPS for VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) Expected At $-1.00; Liquid Media Group LTD.HARES (YVR) Shorts Up By 7.51%

Analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to report $-1.00 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.20 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $-1.2 EPS. After having $-0.75 EPS previously, VIVUS, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. It closed at $3.34 lastly. It is down 51.56% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.56% the S&P500. Some Historical VVUS News: 02/05/2018 – KVK Tech, Inc. Announces 1-2-3 Savings Program for Lomaira™ (phentermine hydrochloride USP) 8 mg Tablets, CIV; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS Expands its Commercial Product Portfolio with the Acquisition of PANCREAZE®; 09/04/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Rises For 3rd Wk, Qsymia Advances: Obesity; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS: New Capital to Be Used to Facilitate Acquisition of Pancreaze; 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022580 Company: VIVUS; 01/05/2018 – VIVUS IN A $120M SR SECURED NOTE BUY PACT W/ ATHYRIUM FUNDS; 18/05/2018 – VIVUS SAYS ON MAY 17, GOT LETTER FROM NASDAQ INFORMING NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL GRANTED CO’S REQUEST FOR CONTINUED LISTING, ON CONDITIONS- SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 04/05/2018 – VIVUS Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC

Liquid Media Group LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:YVR) had an increase of 7.51% in short interest. YVR’s SI was 44,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.51% from 41,300 shares previously. With 6,300 avg volume, 7 days are for Liquid Media Group LTD.HARES (NASDAQ:YVR)’s short sellers to cover YVR’s short positions. The SI to Liquid Media Group LTD.HARES’s float is 2.55%. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.61. About 2,418 shares traded. Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) has declined 73.37% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Liquid Media: Poised to Thrive in the New Golden Age of Video Games – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liquid Media Issues Stock Options Nasdaq:YVR – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liquid Media Closes Oversubscribed Financing Nasdaq:YVR – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liquid Media Reveals Phase 1 of its Gaming Slate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 17, 2019.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company has market cap of $6.74 million. It intends to operate as a media and entertainment firm that connects mature production service companies into global studio, and producing content for all platforms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Liquid Entertainment Ltd. and changed its name to Liquid Media Group Ltd. in February 2017.