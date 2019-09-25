EPS for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Expected At $0.22; Cato (CATO)’s Sentiment Is 1.12

Cato Corp (CATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.16, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 64 investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 57 cut down and sold their equity positions in Cato Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 18.93 million shares, down from 19.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Cato Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 40 Increased: 40 New Position: 24.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories in the southeastern United States. The company has market cap of $440.34 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail and Credit. It has a 12.78 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s stores and e-commerce Website offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags for women.

Signia Capital Management Llc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in The Cato Corporation for 133,311 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 33,077 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has 0.33% invested in the company for 291,468 shares. The Nebraska-based Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Ne has invested 0.15% in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 11,746 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. shares while 81 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 124.24 million shares or 2.19% less from 127.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,244 are owned by Hightower Ltd Liability Co. Colorado-based Cambiar Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 402,133 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advsr Incorporated, North Carolina-based fund reported 212,703 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Com owns 2.32 million shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.08% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Whittier Company invested in 140 shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research reported 44,088 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 33,800 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 9.82 million shares. Alphamark Advisors Ltd invested in 323 shares or 0% of the stock. 607,070 were accumulated by Parametric Assoc Limited Com. Cwm Limited Liability Co owns 62 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 1.89 million shares.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $2.50 billion. The firm operates in five divisions: MOSFETs, Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors & Inductors, and Capacitors. It has a 8.44 P/E ratio. The MOSFETs segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.