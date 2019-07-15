EPS for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS) Expected At $3.39; South Jersey Industries Has 1.61 Sentiment

South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 106 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 66 cut down and sold stock positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 74.50 million shares, up from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding South Jersey Industries Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 77 New Position: 29.

Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to report $3.39 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.42 EPS change or 14.14% from last quarter’s $2.97 EPS. VRTS’s profit would be $23.69M giving it 8.11 P/E if the $3.39 EPS is correct. After having $2.73 EPS previously, Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.’s analysts see 24.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $110.01. About 36,088 shares traded. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) has declined 4.79% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.22% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTS News: 03/04/2018 – Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Declares Distribution and Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice; 23/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Declares Distribution; 31/05/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Reduces Reconciliation Build Time by 85% with Duco Cube; 13/03/2018 – Duff & Phelps Closed-End Funds Announce Dividends; 27/03/2018 – Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Goes Below 50D-MA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Virtus Investment Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTS); 27/04/2018 – Virtus Invest Partners 1Q Rev $5.4B; 08/03/2018 Virtus Investment Partners Introduces SMID Core Fund Managed by Kayne Anderson Rudnick; 30/05/2018 – Virtus Total Return Buys 1.4% Position in Rightmove; 26/04/2018 – Virtus Partners LLC Selected by Pacific Global Asset Management LLC for Middle Office and Fund Administration Mandate

More notable recent Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Friday, July 26 – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Virtus Investment Partners Launches Virtus SGA Emerging Markets Growth Fund Managed by Sustainable Growth Advisers – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Discloses Sources of Distribution – Section 19(a) Notice – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. shares while 32 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.32 million shares or 5.29% less from 6.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 85,236 shares. 13 were accumulated by Tompkins Corp. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 9 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0% or 2,406 shares in its portfolio. Australia-based Macquarie Group Inc has invested 0% in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0% or 1,644 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 2,252 shares. Ls Investment Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 212 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 9,016 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) for 9,680 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 31,595 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 2,510 shares or 0% of the stock. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada owns 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $768.67 million. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

South Jersey Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related services and products. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It currently has negative earnings. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial clients on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Channing Capital Management Llc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. for 1.41 million shares. Roffman Miller Associates Inc Pa owns 557,592 shares or 2.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Reaves W H & Co Inc has 1.47% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic International Corp has invested 1.03% in the stock. High Pointe Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 20,140 shares.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SJI to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Raises Dividend 2.68 Percent NYSE:SJI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 42,121 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) has risen 2.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/04/2018 SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $29; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits South Jersey Industries; 18/04/2018 – South Jersey Industries Volume Surges Almost 13 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65

Analysts await South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 157.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by South Jersey Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.67% negative EPS growth.