EPS for Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Expected At $0.31; Canal Insurance Company Upped Its Bp Adr Each Repstng Six Ord (BP) Stake

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 34.24 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Virtu Financial has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $24’s average target is 51.71% above currents $15.82 stock price. Virtu Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) rating on Tuesday, September 3. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $2300 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 12. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”.

Among 2 analysts covering BP (NYSE:BP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BP has $5300 highest and $48.6000 lowest target. $50.80’s average target is 39.56% above currents $36.4 stock price. BP had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report.