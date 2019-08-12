EPS for Virco Mfg. (VIRC) Expected At $0.23; Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Sentiment Is 1.32

Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 33 investment professionals increased or opened new positions, while 25 sold and reduced their stock positions in Orchid Island Capital Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 15.97 million shares, down from 16.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Orchid Island Capital Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 19 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) to report $0.23 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 34.29% from last quarter’s $0.35 EPS. VIRC’s profit would be $3.57 million giving it 4.78 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $-0.20 EPS previously, Virco Mfg. Corporation’s analysts see -215.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 5,806 shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) has declined 3.01% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VIRC News: 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – ON MARCH 19, 2018, CO AND ITS UNIT ENTERED INTO A SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT TO REVOLVING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY INCREASING MAXIMUM REVOLVING ADVANCE AMOUNT FROM $50 MLN TO $60 MLN; 22/03/2018 – VIRCO MFG. CORP – SEVENTEENTH AMENDMENT AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT BY EXTENDING MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR THREE YEARS UNTIL MARCH 19, 2023; 27/04/2018 – Virco Reports Revenue Grew 9% in 2017 (FYE ’18); 27/04/2018 – Virco Manufacturing 4Q Loss $8.55M; 14/03/2018 Virco Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Virco Mfg Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VIRC); 27/04/2018 – Virco Manufacturing 4Q Loss/Shr 56c

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities in the United States. The company has market cap of $345.58 million. The companyÂ’s RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Cetera Advisors Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. for 185,170 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 272,615 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Concorde Asset Management Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 10,085 shares. The New York-based United Asset Strategies Inc. has invested 0.03% in the stock. A.R.T. Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 42,400 shares.

More notable recent Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Orchid Island Capital to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Orchid Island Capital plans capital raise; shares slump 4.0% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Orchid Island Capital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) CEO Robert Cauley on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Orchid Island Capital Announces July 2019 Monthly Dividend and June 30, 2019 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.16. About 192,664 shares traded. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) has declined 23.49% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ORC News: 08/03/2018 Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2018 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 16/05/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces May 2018 Monthly Dividend and April 30, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Orchid Island Capital Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORC); 04/05/2018 – Resource America Inc. Exits Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED GAAP NET LOSS OF $0.31 PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – ORCHID ISLAND CAPITAL INC – ESTIMATED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 OF $8.09; 26/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys 1.2% Position in Orchid Island; 12/04/2018 – Orchid Island Capital Announces April 2018 Monthly Dividend and March 31, 2018 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

More notable recent Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Insiders Own Shares In Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Virco Mfg. Corporation’s (NASDAQ:VIRC) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Virco Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:VIRC – GlobeNewswire” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ:VIRC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Virco Mfg. Corporation Reports Third Quarter Revenue Grew 11.7% – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “4 Furniture Stocks to Refurbish Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 05, 2015.