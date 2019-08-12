EPS for Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (VIOT) Expected At $0.17; Cumberland Partners LTD Trimmed By $340,746 Its Blackrock (BLK) Position

Analysts expect Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 22.VIOT’s profit would be $11.78 million giving it 12.96 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Viomi Technology Co., Ltd’s analysts see 112.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 10,265 shares traded. Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Blackrock Inc (BLK) stake by 29.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 798 shares as Blackrock Inc (BLK)’s stock declined 2.39%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 1,892 shares with $809,000 value, down from 2,690 last quarter. Blackrock Inc now has $66.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.58% or $11.29 during the last trading session, reaching $426.33. About 649,988 shares traded or 31.46% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 25/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Half-year Report; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s largest shareholders are Vanguard, Fidelity, BlackRock and State Street; 20/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Portfolio Update; 22/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Throg Tst: Result of AGM; 06/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Net Asset Value(s); 07/03/2018 – Investors Flock to BlackRock’s Tech ETF — in Europe, That Is; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC BLK.N : CREDIT SUISSE CUTS TO $678.00 FROM $682.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc: Director Declaration; 13/04/2018 – BLACKROCK RECOMMENDS VOTE AGAINST SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO DISCLOSE LOBBYING EXPENDITURES -PROXY; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $7.09 EPS, down 5.72% or $0.43 from last year’s $7.52 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 15.03 P/E if the $7.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.41 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.61% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. BlackRock has $55000 highest and $431 lowest target. $506’s average target is 18.69% above currents $426.33 stock price. BlackRock had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $545 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. Barclays Capital maintained BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $515 target. The stock of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, February 25. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $500 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (NYSE:EL) stake by 8,570 shares to 12,442 valued at $2.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Dowdupont Inc stake by 13,914 shares and now owns 92,060 shares. Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold BLK shares while 280 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 351 raised stakes. 122.61 million shares or 6.52% less from 131.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ghp Advisors reported 1,809 shares. 1,243 are held by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). Tower Limited (Trc) has 0.07% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0.81% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 64,662 shares. Allstate reported 3,051 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 127,000 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, New York-based fund reported 6,475 shares. Harris Associate Lp stated it has 152,021 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Twin Focus Cap Prtn Ltd Liability holds 2,064 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company has 2,303 shares. Lederer & Assoc Counsel Ca reported 5,702 shares. Ww, a California-based fund reported 8.02 million shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.17% or 9,751 shares.

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $610.24 million. The firm offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides a suite of complementary consumable products; and sells value-added businesses.