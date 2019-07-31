EPS for Viking Energy Group, Inc. (VKIN) Expected At $-0.03; S Squared Technology Decreased Five9 (FIVN) Position By $520,000

Analysts expect Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) to report $-0.03 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Viking Energy Group, Inc.’s analysts see -76.92% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.0049 during the last trading session, reaching $0.19. About 109,700 shares traded. Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

S Squared Technology Llc decreased Five9 Inc (FIVN) stake by 22.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. S Squared Technology Llc sold 10,000 shares as Five9 Inc (FIVN)’s stock declined 8.64%. The S Squared Technology Llc holds 33,942 shares with $1.79M value, down from 43,942 last quarter. Five9 Inc now has $2.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.7. About 322,461 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 62.16% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 57.73% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Rev $231M-$234M; 04/05/2018 – Five9 Announces Upcoming Conference Participation; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Among 8 analysts covering Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Five9 had 9 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. Stephens maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The rating was maintained by Craig Hallum on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, February 20. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. Roth Capital maintained Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Viking Energy Group, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company has market cap of $17.33 million. The firm owns gas and oil leases in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc. in March 2017.

