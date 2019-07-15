EPS for ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Expected At $-0.23; FIH MOBILE LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN I (FXCNF) Shorts Decreased By 0.83%

FIH MOBILE LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN I (OTCMKTS:FXCNF) had a decrease of 0.83% in short interest. FXCNF’s SI was 18.44 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.83% from 18.59 million shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 36880 days are for FIH MOBILE LTD ORDINARY SHARES CAYMAN I (OTCMKTS:FXCNF)’s short sellers to cover FXCNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.109 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) to report $-0.23 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 23.33% from last quarter’s $-0.3 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, ViewRay, Inc.’s analysts see -32.35% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 510,630 shares traded. ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has risen 23.26% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.83% the S&P500. Some Historical VRAY News: 15/03/2018 – ViewRay’s MRldian MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Linac Receives Japanese Regulatory Approval (Shonin); 02/05/2018 – ViewRay’s Clinical Cooperative Think Tank Convenes to Discuss Clinical Experience and Further Trial Development for MRIdian MR-; 21/05/2018 – ViewRay Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – ViewRay Backs 2018 Rev $80M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – World-Leading Oncologists to Meet in Miami for Adaptive MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy Symposium; 18/04/2018 – ViewRay Unveils New Soft Tissue Visualization Technologies to Further Advance MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy; 17/05/2018 – ViewRay Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 ViewRay 4Q Loss/Shr 38c; 19/04/2018 – VU University Medical Center in Amsterdam Delivers First Ever Linear Accelerator-Based On-Table Adaptive MR Image-Guided Radiot; 16/03/2018 – Nearly 200 Oncology Experts Gather to Discuss Advanced Applications of MR Image-Guided Radiotherapy

ViewRay, Inc., through its subsidiary, ViewRay Technologies, Inc., designs, makes, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company has market cap of $920.08 million. It offers MRIdian, a radiation therapy solution that enables treatment and real-time imaging of a patient's anatomy simultaneously. It currently has negative earnings. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to locate, target, and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

