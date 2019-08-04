EPS for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR) Expected At $0.34; Shorts at ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD SUBORDINAT (ANCUF) Lowered By 13.43%

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had a decrease of 13.43% in short interest. ANCUF’s SI was 610,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.43% from 705,200 shares previously. With 5,600 avg volume, 109 days are for ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC SUBORDINAT (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s short sellers to cover ANCUF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.22. About 1,709 shares traded. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to report $0.34 EPS on August, 12 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 8.11% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VCTR’s profit would be $22.97 million giving it 12.92 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.33 EPS previously, Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 3.03% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.57. About 64,194 shares traded. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has risen 76.06% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.06% the S&P500. Some Historical VCTR News: 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 06/03/2018 – VICTORY CAPITAL HOLDINGS – TO BE MAKING ADDITIONAL MINORITY INVESTMENT IN CEREBELLUM CAPITAL IN APRIL; TERMS OF TRANSACTION HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q EPS 19c; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Fulton Financial; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Steris; 12/03/2018 – Victory Capital Ranks 10th in Barron’s 2017 Best Fund Families; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in HB Fuller; 05/05/2018 – DJ Victory Capital Holdings Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCTR); 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Triumph Group; 26/03/2018 – Victory Capital 4Q Adj EPS 39c

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients.