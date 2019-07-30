EPS for Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Expected At $0.75; Vericel (VCEL) Shorts Raised By 9.73%

Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report $0.75 EPS on July, 31 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 20.97% from last quarter’s $0.62 EPS. VRTX’s profit would be $192.09M giving it 55.41 P/E if the $0.75 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s analysts see -11.76% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $166.23. About 1.37 million shares traded or 22.86% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 02/05/2018 – Vertex Releases Integration with Magento Commerce; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 09/03/2018 – L3 management meets with bidders for Vertex divest, sources say [19:47 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $640.8 MLN VS $714.7 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Integration with Episerver; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) had an increase of 9.73% in short interest. VCEL’s SI was 4.93M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.73% from 4.49 million shares previously. With 575,900 avg volume, 9 days are for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)’s short sellers to cover VCEL’s short positions. The SI to Vericel Corporation’s float is 15.05%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 273,799 shares traded. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 27.16% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11

Among 2 analysts covering Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vericel Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. BTIG Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vericel to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), The Stock That Soared 736% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for Vericel (VCEL) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $840.46 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.

Among 7 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 19 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Oppenheimer maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vertex (VRTX) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “August 30th Options Now Available For Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer Closes in on a Major Spinoff – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. 32,956 shares were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID, worth $5.94M on Monday, February 11. The insider LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08M. Arbuckle Stuart A had sold 18,309 shares worth $3.41M. Shares for $658,674 were sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. 12,722 shares were sold by Sachdev Amit, worth $2.38 million. Silva Paul M also sold $759,367 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 11.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, makes, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company has market cap of $42.58 billion. The firm focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and advancing its research and development programs. It has a 20.03 P/E ratio. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Puzo Michael J reported 2,750 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Barrett Asset Ltd owns 190 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.71% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). International Group Incorporated owns 116,279 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Liability reported 22,900 shares. 29,469 were accumulated by Moody Bancshares Division. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.85% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Natixis holds 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) or 48,606 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.12% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.18% or 4,407 shares. Sio Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.4% or 28,232 shares. 789,808 are held by Parametric Associate. Lord Abbett Llc accumulated 396,348 shares or 0.24% of the stock.