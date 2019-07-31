EPS for VersaPay (VPY) Expected At $-0.06; Illumina (ILMN) Shorts Increased By 14.61%

Analysts expect VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, VersaPay Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.9. About 39,800 shares traded. VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) had an increase of 14.61% in short interest. ILMN’s SI was 2.77 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 14.61% from 2.42 million shares previously. With 866,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN)’s short sellers to cover ILMN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $301.05. About 1.31M shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 30/03/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Illumina, Inc. – ILMN; 08/03/2018 – ONCOCYTE CORP – INITIAL RESULTS SHOW ILLUMINA PLATFORM COULD PROVIDE SUPPORT FOR CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT STUDIES NECESSARY FOR DETERMAVU COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Illumina, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett Ltd Liability has 0.08% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 76,098 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,802 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Everence Management Incorporated invested 0.18% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kingfisher Lc reported 8,565 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 47,300 shares. South Dakota Council invested in 1,000 shares. Carmignac Gestion has 433,019 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) invested in 168 shares. Harding Loevner L P stated it has 0.7% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 3,464 are held by First Manhattan. Creative Planning reported 17,216 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pension Serv holds 0.2% or 163,929 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.04% or 340 shares in its portfolio. Family Mngmt reported 6,742 shares stake.

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $44.25 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 47.8 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Canaccord Genuity. Piper Jaffray maintained Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Piper Jaffray has “Overweight” rating and $34800 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by UBS.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $969,078 activity. Dadswell Charles sold 124 shares worth $34,734. EPSTEIN ROBERT S had sold 1,000 shares worth $280,110 on Friday, February 1. 3,300 shares valued at $969,078 were sold by FLATLEY JAY T on Tuesday, February 12. $848,854 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1.

Another recent and important VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “If You Had Bought VersaPay (CVE:VPY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 66% – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019.