EPS for Verra Mobility (VRRM) Expected At $0.17; Williams Sonoma (WSM) Sentiment Is 1.08

Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 156 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 144 trimmed and sold positions in Williams Sonoma Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 82.92 million shares, down from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Williams Sonoma Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 121 Increased: 98 New Position: 58.

Analysts expect Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 5.VRRM’s profit would be $26.95M giving it 19.93 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Verra Mobility Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.55. About 999,546 shares traded. Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) has risen 46.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.90% the S&P500.

Blackhill Capital Inc holds 39.11% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for 4.05 million shares. Hs Management Partners Llc owns 2.77 million shares or 5.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hutchinson Capital Management Ca has 4.42% invested in the company for 260,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 3.22% in the stock. Thomas Story & Son Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 107,905 shares.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $66.48 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $63.75. About 1.13 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has risen 9.40% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.97% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/05/2018 – Holowesko Partners Exits Position in Williams-Sonoma; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 20/03/2018 – Restaurateur Sam Fox Launches Flower Child Sauce Line with Williams Sonoma; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Rev $5.495B-$5.655B; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Rev $1.25B-$1.275B; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 07/05/2018 – BottleRock Napa Valley Announces 2018 Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage Lineup

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. The company has market cap of $5.11 billion. It operates through two divisions, E-commerce and Retail. It has a 15.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams-Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams-Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Among 2 analysts covering Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Verra Mobility Corporation had 3 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. It operates through Government Solutions and Commercial Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm develops toll and violations management, title and registration, automated safety, and other data driven solutions.