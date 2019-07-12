EPS for Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) Expected At $-0.61; Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Sentiment Is 1.61

Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 225 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 140 cut down and sold equity positions in Zebra Technologies Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 45.87 million shares, down from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Zebra Technologies Corp in top ten holdings increased from 13 to 17 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 124 Increased: 135 New Position: 90.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company has market cap of $73.08 million. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and IIa clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cystic fibrosis. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.70 EPS, up 20.54% or $0.46 from last year's $2.24 per share. ZBRA's profit will be $145.74M for 18.06 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual EPS reported by Zebra Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.46% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 8.00% or $16.95 during the last trading session, reaching $195.01.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and supports direct thermal and thermal transfer label printers, radio frequency identification printer/encoders, dye sublimation card printers, real-time locating solutions, related accessories, and support software worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.53 billion. The Company’s products are primarily used in automatic identification, data collection, and personal identification applications. It has a 24.78 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mobile computing and advanced data capture technologies and services, which include rugged and enterprise-grade mobile computers; laser, imaging, and radio frequency identification based data capture products; wireless LAN solutions and software; and applications that are associated with these services and products.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 16.87% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation for 689,535 shares. Goodnow Investment Group Llc owns 437,168 shares or 12.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 6.58% invested in the company for 1.09 million shares. The Connecticut-based Westport Asset Management Inc has invested 5.86% in the stock. Capital Growth Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 339,200 shares.