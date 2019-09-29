EPS for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) Expected At $0.12; London Co Of Virginia Cut Landstar Sys (LSTR) Position

London Co Of Virginia decreased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 3.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia sold 12,937 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 416,487 shares with $44.98 million value, down from 429,424 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $4.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 247,023 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q EPS $1.35 TO $1.40 INCL. 3C TAX BENEFIT; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18

Analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.25 EPS change or 67.57% from last quarter’s $0.37 EPS. VET’s profit would be $18.62 million giving it 35.33 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Vermilion Energy Inc.’s analysts see 1,100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 700,185 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – Spartan Energy Closes Arrangement With Vermilion Energy; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion to Buy Spartan Energy for C$1.23 Billion (Correct); 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy to Acquire Spartan Energy for C$1.4 Billion; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion/Spartan Deal Represents 5% Premium to Spartan’s Closing Price Friday; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Negotiates Extension of Revolving Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – BOARD OF CO, SPARTAN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED ARRANGEMENT, RECOMMENDED THAT SPARTAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF ARRANGEMENT; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy has $3300 highest and $3200 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 91.63% above currents $16.96 stock price. Vermilion Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vermilion Energy: A Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Vermilion Energy Fell More Than 20% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces $0.23 CDN Cash Dividend for October 15, 2019 Payment Date – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Sephora vet Mary Beth Laughton named Athleta CEO – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy: Safe 14%+ Dividend Yield, But It’s Too Much – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces natural gas and crude oil in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company has market cap of $2.63 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 74% interest in 328,500 net acres of developed land and 89% interest in 500,300 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 358 net producing natural gas wells and 445 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 100% interest in 336,600 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 331 net producing oil wells in France. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also owned 56% interest in 841,500 net acres of land, as well as 37 net producing gas wells in the Netherlands; 25,800 net acres of developed and 1,054,900 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 111 net producing oil wells and 7 net producing natural gas wells in Germany; and 97,200 net acres of land and 9 net producing oil wells in the United States.

London Co Of Virginia increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 41,195 shares to 303,059 valued at $34.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) stake by 410,659 shares and now owns 1.91 million shares. Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) was raised too.

