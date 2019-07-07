EPS for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX) Expected At $0.63; Omers Administration Decreased Its Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Holding

Analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report $0.63 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.42 EPS. VBTX’s profit would be $34.19 million giving it 10.47 P/E if the $0.63 EPS is correct. After having $0.59 EPS previously, Veritex Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 6.78% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 132,906 shares traded. Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) has declined 10.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VBTX News: 24/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Veritex Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VBTX); 22/03/2018 Veritex Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.42; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q EPS 42c; 02/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Veritex Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 23/04/2018 – VERITEX HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.37

Omers Administration Corp decreased Bank Montreal Que (BMO) stake by 23.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Omers Administration Corp sold 802,452 shares as Bank Montreal Que (BMO)’s stock rose 4.30%. The Omers Administration Corp holds 2.68 million shares with $207.83 million value, down from 3.48 million last quarter. Bank Montreal Que now has $49.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.18. About 288,309 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $36; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 16/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 12/03/2018 – CynergisTek Makes Advance Payment of Bank Debt, Negotiates New Financing With BMO Harris Bank; 28/05/2018 – BMO, Simplii Financial Report Possible Data Breaches; 16/04/2018 – GOLDEN STAR RESOURCES LTD GSC.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – BMO FINL GROUP TO BUY NY-BASED KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO DOESN’T HAVE PROJECTION ON HEADCOUNT; 04/05/2018 – ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP EDR.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$3.50 FROM C$3.20

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 earnings per share, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18B for 10.43 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp increased Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) stake by 7,800 shares to 16,800 valued at $1.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.05M shares and now owns 2.10 million shares. Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) was raised too.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company has market cap of $1.43 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts. It has a 23.52 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of commercial real estate and general commercial loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.