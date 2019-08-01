EPS for Vericel (VCEL) Expected At $-0.06; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Cobham plc (LON:COB)

Among 4 analysts covering Cobham PLC (LON:COB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Cobham PLC had 11 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 28. The stock of Cobham plc (LON:COB) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, July 30. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and GBX 165 target in Monday, July 29 report. Kepler Cheuvreux upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 12. See Cobham plc (LON:COB) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 170.00 Downgrade

29/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 138.00 New Target: GBX 165.00 Downgrade

26/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 105.00 New Target: GBX 107.00 Maintain

13/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 138.00 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 New Target: GBX 138.00 Unchanged

08/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 120.00 Upgrade

20/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 132.00 Maintain

Analysts expect Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vericel Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 368,932 shares traded. Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) has risen 91.20% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 91.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VCEL News: 17/05/2018 – Vericel 31.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 14/05/2018 – Next Century Growth Investors Buys New 1% Position in Vericel; 12/03/2018 Vericel to Host Analyst and Investor Day on April 11, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Vericel Reports Publication of Results from the Phase 3 SUMMIT Extension Study Demonstrating Sustained Clinical Benefit of MACI Out to Five Years; 30/05/2018 – Vericel Corp Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 08/05/2018 – Vericel 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vericel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCEL); 05/04/2018 – Vericel Investor Day Scheduled By Trout Group for Apr. 11

Among 2 analysts covering Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vericel Corp had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Oppenheimer. BTIG Research maintained Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer.

More notable recent Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vericel to Report Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL), The Stock That Soared 736% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Vericel (VCEL) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Vericel Corp (VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, makes, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company has market cap of $839.58 million. It markets three autologous cell therapy products, including Carticel and MACI, which are used for the treatment of cartilage defects in the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement that is used for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns comprising greater than or equal to 30 percent of total body surface area in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops ixmyelocel-T, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial, a patient-specific multicellular therapy for the treatment of advanced heart failure due to ischemic dilated cardiomyopathy.

The stock increased 0.45% or GBX 0.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 166.05. About 7.24M shares traded or 25.26% up from the average. Cobham plc (LON:COB) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Other European countries, Australia, andinternationally. The company has market cap of 3.97 billion GBP. The firm operates in four divisions: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services. It currently has negative earnings. The Communications and Connectivity segment offers equipment and solutions for the aerospace, avionics, satellite and radio, wireless, and mobile connectivity markets.

More notable recent Cobham plc (LON:COB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cobham plc (LON:COB): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Cobham plc (LON:COB) Performing In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cobham (LON:COB) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 63% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cobham plc (LON:COB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cobham plc (LON:COB): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cobham plcâ€™s (LON:COB) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.