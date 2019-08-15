EPS for Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Expected At $0.27; 5 Analysts Covering Bank of America (BAC)

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to report $0.27 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. VRA’s profit would be $9.24 million giving it 10.03 P/E if the $0.27 EPS is correct. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, Vera Bradley, Inc.’s analysts see -485.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.91% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 223,455 shares traded. Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) has declined 10.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.17% the S&P500. Some Historical VRA News: 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY INC – SEES 2019 NET REVENUES OF $405 TO $425 MLN; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY REPORTS NEW LICENSING PACT FOR SLEEPWEAR/LOUNGEWEA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Vera Bradley Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRA); 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees FY EPS 35c-EPS 45c; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 8.0C TO 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11.0C; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY IN PACT WITH APPAREL PARTNERSHIP; 22/05/2018 – Vera Bradley Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley Sees 1Q Rev $84M-$89M; 14/03/2018 – Vera Bradley 4Q Rev $132M; 14/03/2018 – VERA BRADLEY 4Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 32.17% above currents $26.42 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wood upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, June 18. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform” rating. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29.5000 target in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. See Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Upgrade

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $30.5000 New Target: $29.5000 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $37.0000 Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $36 New Target: $37 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold New Target: $32 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Sell Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $38 New Target: $40 Maintain

The stock decreased 4.69% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.42. About 102.18M shares traded or 102.87% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Bank of America Is Said to Hire Credit Analyst Phillip Bagguley; 09/04/2018 – Bitcoin Seen Popping Like the Greatest Bubbles by BofA; 30/04/2018 – BofA Sees $800 Million Pretax Charge on Plan to Redeem TruPS; 08/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Toyota $1.25b Prime Auto ABS via BofA/Lloyds/SMBC; 27/03/2018 – BofA Must Defend $542 Million Lawsuit Tied to FDIC Risk Rule; 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 21/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO SEEK CHANGES FOR FUTURE LENDING ARRANGEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold Bank of America Corporation shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 33,623 are owned by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Merian Glob (Uk) accumulated 239,587 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 14,321 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.43% or 202,902 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Addison has 0.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Prudential Inc holds 22.45M shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Com holds 0.84% or 53.30M shares. Guardian Inv Mngmt, California-based fund reported 142,063 shares. Hap Trading Ltd owns 108,881 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Smith Salley owns 0.09% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 20,110 shares. Macroview Inv Management Llc holds 0.04% or 600 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.27% or 17.98 million shares. 4.69M are held by Stifel Financial Corp. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership owns 827,898 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 43,256 shares.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services and products for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large firms, and governments worldwide. The company has market cap of $245.93 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management, Global Banking, and Global Markets. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, CDs and IRAs, noninterest- and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products, as well as credit and debit cards, residential mortgages and home equity loans, and direct and indirect loans.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bank of America declares $0.18 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bank of America moves into Ohio – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of America Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Vera Bradley, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. The company has market cap of $370.54 million. The firm offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby, and lunch bags; accessories, inclduing wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, jewelry, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. It also provides home products consisting of mugs and tumblers, as well as textiles products, such as throw blankets, beach towels, comforters, and wellness and beauty products; offers apparel/footwear, stationery, merchandising, and gift card products; and licenses its products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.50, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold Vera Bradley, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 5.11% less from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 12,662 shares. Prudential holds 128,057 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al has invested 0.03% in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Axa holds 203,799 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited Liability holds 20,560 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Pnc Ser Inc holds 1,913 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). 10,552 are held by Oppenheimer Asset. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited owns 281,456 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Principal Finance Grp owns 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 174,594 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Inv Board has 0% invested in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA). Spark Invest Lc holds 330,329 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) for 37,000 shares.

More notable recent Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Care About Vera Bradley, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VRA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: VRA, CLVS, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Vera Bradley Partners With Blessings in a Backpack – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vera Bradley Announces Fresh Air Fund Donation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vera Bradley Completes Acquisition of Majority Ownership of Pura Vida – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.