EPS for Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Expected At $-1.73; Proxima Capital Management Decreased Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding By $480,200

Analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report $-1.73 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $1.01 EPS change or 140.28% from last quarter’s $-0.72 EPS. After having $-1.57 EPS previously, Veoneer, Inc.’s analysts see 10.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 614,987 shares traded. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 68,600 shares as Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX)’s stock rose 33.57%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 531,400 shares with $3.93M value, down from 600,000 last quarter. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp now has $343.61M valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.04. About 150,336 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

Analysts await MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 139.13% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 82,010 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP reported 197,402 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 8,506 shares. Oaktree Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.46% or 3.25 million shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Ltd has invested 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Company accumulated 139,018 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 777 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 340,933 were accumulated by Cohen Mngmt. Menta Lc holds 0.1% or 30,015 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Lc invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). James Inv Rech has 0.03% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Products Prtnrs Lc holds 0.02% or 57,323 shares in its portfolio. Nomura holds 105,787 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proxima Capital Management Lc holds 531,400 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 566 shares.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

