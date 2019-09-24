EPS for Veoneer, Inc. (VNE) Expected At $-1.40; Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Has 1.14 Sentiment

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (HYI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 16 investment professionals started new or increased positions, while 14 sold and decreased their equity positions in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 5.61 million shares, down from 5.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Analysts expect Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) to report $-1.40 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.62 EPS change or 79.49% from last quarter’s $-0.78 EPS. After having $-1.39 EPS previously, Veoneer, Inc.’s analysts see 0.72% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 1.09 million shares traded or 74.47% up from the average. Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) has declined 63.22% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.22% the S&P500.

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronics products. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm offers automotive radars, cameras with driver assist systems, night vision systems, positioning systems, restraint control, sensing, and brake systems. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

More notable recent Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Veoneer Nominated to Supply Global Automaker With Next Generation Vision System – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Veoneer Receives Thermal Cameras Award for Autonomous Vehicles – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Veoneer Stock Running Higher On Global Automaker’s Nomination – Schaeffers Research” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why This Veoneer-Backed Self-Driving Company Is Teaming Up With CERN – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $347.84 million. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. It currently has negative earnings. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Private Management Group Inc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 811,111 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 897,738 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.57% invested in the company for 89,650 shares. The Minnesota-based Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has invested 0.32% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 349,413 shares.

More important recent Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund declares $0.0905 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Businesswire.com published article titled: “Certain Closed-End Funds Advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announce Appointment of New Director and Retirements – Business Wire”, Businesswire.com published: “Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders – Business Wire” on October 01, 2018. More interesting news about Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Hyrican Informationssysteme Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HYI)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.