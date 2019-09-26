EPS for Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected At $0.94; Hopfed Bancorp (HFBC) Shorts Up By 28.57%

Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC) had an increase of 28.57% in short interest. HFBC’s SI was 10,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 28.57% from 8,400 shares previously. With 9,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Hopfed Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HFBC)’s short sellers to cover HFBC’s short positions. The SI to Hopfed Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 14,160 shares traded. HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) has risen 19.89% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical HFBC News: 11/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP – AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT, EFFECTIVE UPON A MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED BY ONE BOARD SEAT; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q EPS 18c; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp, Inc. Reports Growth in Net Income and Loans in the First Quarter of 2018; 11/05/2018 – Gendell Jeffrey Exits Position in HopFed Bancorp; 27/04/2018 – HopFed Bancorp 1Q Net $1.13M; 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – ALCOTT WAS ELECTED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF STANDSTILL AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 10, BY AND AMONG THE CO, STILWELL GROUP AND ALCOTT; 19/04/2018 – DJ HopFed Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFBC); 19/04/2018 – HOPFED BANCORP INC – PRIOR TO ELECTION OF ALCOTT, BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY FROM EIGHT TO NINE MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 HOPFED BANCORP INC SAYS ON APRIL 10, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A STANDSTILL AGREEMENT WITH STILWELL GROUP AND MARK D. ALCOTT – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $0.94 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.05% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. VTR’s profit would be $350.22 million giving it 19.49 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ventas, Inc.’s analysts see -3.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $73.3. About 77,833 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints James Shelton as Presiding Director to Lead Executive Sessions; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO RESTRUCTURE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO OF 128 COMMUNITIES LEASED FROM VENTAS; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Reappoints Debra Cafaro as Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO AHP HEALTH PARTNERS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.31 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 52.66 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is HCP a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ventas Named to Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for First Time – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Be Disappointed With Their 28% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ventas to Participate in BMO Capital Markets 14th Annual Real Estate Conference – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Ventas (NYSE:VTR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ventas has $7400 highest and $57 lowest target. $69.39’s average target is -5.33% below currents $73.3 stock price. Ventas had 13 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, September 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 29 by Deutsche Bank. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VTR in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 47 investors sold Ventas, Inc. shares while 185 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 313.78 million shares or 4.88% more from 299.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 5,244 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management reported 40,597 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 1.20M shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Tcw Grp Inc Inc accumulated 164,622 shares. The Ohio-based Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Cwm Ltd Company invested in 207,655 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Scotia Capital owns 3,182 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schnieders Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 15,786 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 8,665 shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 7 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0.12% or 47.60 million shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Regal Inv Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 4,065 shares.

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank USA, Inc. that provides various banking services and products. The company has market cap of $129.85 million. It accepts various deposit products, including money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits. It has a 23.64 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loans comprising one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential and non-residential real estate loans, construction loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as automobile loans, home equity loans, and home improvement loans.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 2.29, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold HopFed Bancorp, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.06 million shares or 107.42% more from 1.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yakira Cap invested in 76,341 shares. Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 561,000 shares. Natixis has 0.01% invested in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) for 50,000 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Bancorp Of America De holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Llc has 0% invested in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC) for 46,264 shares. Northern has 11,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt invested 0.02% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). California Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC). Boothbay Fund Lc holds 0.23% or 130,551 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 253,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 15,900 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp holds 20,400 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 70,334 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HFBC).