EPS for Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Expected At $0.94; AURION RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES C (AIRRF) Shorts Decreased By 37.5%

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $0.94 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 5.05% from last quarter’s $0.99 EPS. VTR’s profit would be $350.21M giving it 19.38 P/E if the $0.94 EPS is correct. After having $0.97 EPS previously, Ventas, Inc.’s analysts see -3.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 318,377 shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q FFO $1.05/Shr; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NAREIT FFO SHR $3.76; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PROJECTED SAME-STORE CASH NOI GROWTH OF 0.5 PCT TO 1.5 PCT; 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ventas, Inc. at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living

AURION RESOURCES LTD. ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:AIRRF) had a decrease of 37.5% in short interest. AIRRF’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 37.5% from 1,600 shares previously. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.0084 during the last trading session, reaching $1.2384. About 7,500 shares traded. Aurion Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRRF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Sweden, and Finland. The company has market cap of $109.71 million. It explores for gold, platinum group elements, and base metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The firm primarily holds interests in various tenements covering approximately 300,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

Ventas, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $27.15 billion. The firm engages in investment, management, financing, and leasing of properties in the healthcare industry. It has a 52.34 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States and Canada.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2019Q1.

