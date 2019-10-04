EPS for Venator Materials PLC (VNTR) Expected At $0.05; Model N (MODN) Has 2.06 Sentiment

Analysts expect Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 84.38% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. VNTR’s profit would be $5.33 million giving it 11.20 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Venator Materials PLC’s analysts see -61.54% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.24. About 261,556 shares traded. Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has declined 75.05% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 75.05% the S&P500. Some Historical VNTR News: 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 81C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Venator Materials; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 01/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Venator Materials Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN UNLIKELY TO SELL VENATOR STAKE BELOW $20 IPO PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Venator Materials Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 14/05/2018 – Venator Materials at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS 1Q REV. $622M, EST. $646.0M

Model N Inc (MODN) investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.68, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 66 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 32 sold and reduced stakes in Model N Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 24.71 million shares, up from 23.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Model N Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 42 New Position: 24.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc. holds 6.53% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. for 2.01 million shares. First Light Asset Management Llc owns 2.18 million shares or 5.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, G2 Investment Partners Management Llc has 2.73% invested in the company for 444,758 shares. The Massachusetts-based Portolan Capital Management Llc has invested 2.63% in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc., a California-based fund reported 356,819 shares.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $907.42 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $238.69 million. It operates through two divisions, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. It currently has negative earnings. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide , such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

