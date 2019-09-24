EPS for Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Expected At $1.21; Federated Investors Lifted Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holding By $555,828

Analysts expect Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report $1.21 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 4.31% from last quarter’s $1.16 EPS. VAR’s profit would be $110.18 million giving it 24.37 P/E if the $1.21 EPS is correct. After having $1.32 EPS previously, Varian Medical Systems, Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $117.97. About 487,956 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 19/04/2018 – Varian Expands Capabilities of Halcyon Treatment System with New Imaging Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Australia’s Sirtex gets $1.4 bln takeover offer from China’s CDH Investments; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemāo Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System

Federated Investors Inc increased Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) stake by 14.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Federated Investors Inc acquired 2,036 shares as Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY)’s stock rose 18.72%. The Federated Investors Inc holds 16,537 shares with $4.53M value, up from 14,501 last quarter. Teledyne Technologies Inc now has $11.52 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $316.6. About 134,288 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 8,295 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 34,183 were reported by Sei Invests Co. Franklin Resource invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). First Citizens Natl Bank And Company stated it has 2,287 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 19,125 are owned by Eaton Vance. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 32,029 shares in its portfolio. Comerica Bank accumulated 0.06% or 26,921 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 9,583 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 189,235 shares. Pnc Group holds 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 7,273 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 14,511 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28,824 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 67,400 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors invested in 16,630 shares or 0.55% of the stock.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Share Price Is Up 238% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne brings its advanced defense capabilities to DSEI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Teledyne Optech announces the CL-360 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies has $32800 highest and $265 lowest target. $296.50’s average target is -6.35% below currents $316.6 stock price. Teledyne Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”.

Federated Investors Inc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 38,266 shares to 4.46M valued at $461.02 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 102,025 shares and now owns 490 shares. I3 Verticals Inc was reduced too.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 32.1 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

More notable recent Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Varian US Tariff Exclusion Request Granted for Radiotherapy System Components – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks â€“ U.S.-China Hope Boosts Market; S&P Flirts With New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Sees Benefit from Linear Accelerator Tariff Exclusion in China – StreetInsider.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Varian Medical Systems (VAR), Oncora Partner to Accelerate Precision Medicine in Radiation Oncology – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 13, 2019.