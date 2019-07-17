EPS for Vapotherm, Inc. (VAPO) Expected At $-0.81; American Century Companies Lifted Its Arcbest (ARCB) Position

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report $-0.81 EPS on August, 6.After having $-0.76 EPS previously, Vapotherm, Inc.’s analysts see 6.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.33. About 3,745 shares traded. Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

American Century Companies Inc increased Arcbest Corp (ARCB) stake by 18.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Century Companies Inc acquired 70,116 shares as Arcbest Corp (ARCB)’s stock declined 25.48%. The American Century Companies Inc holds 447,984 shares with $13.79M value, up from 377,868 last quarter. Arcbest Corp now has $679.16 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 65,615 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 39.10% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 10/05/2018 – ARCBEST CORP – QTRLY SHIPMENTS PER DAY DECREASE 9.4 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 14/05/2018 – ArcBest Among Transport Topics’ Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

American Century Companies Inc decreased Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) stake by 1.37M shares to 3.75M valued at $222.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) stake by 29,090 shares and now owns 94,276 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. ArcBest Corporation had 8 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 6 report. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2800 target in Thursday, July 11 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARCB in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Bank of America maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ArcBest Corp (ARCB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 17th – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wednesday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Textiles – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 9th – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Sell Stocks for July 1st – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.