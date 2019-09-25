EPS for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected At $0.23; Piedmont Investment Advisors Increased Its Paychex Com (PAYX) Stake

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to report $0.23 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. VLY’s profit would be $76.21 million giving it 11.83 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.23 EPS previously, Valley National Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 58,527 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 05/03/2018 TINTRI INC – ON MARCH 5, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO WAIVER AND TENTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased Paychex Inc Com (PAYX) stake by 170.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc acquired 53,644 shares as Paychex Inc Com (PAYX)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc holds 85,064 shares with $7.00 million value, up from 31,420 last quarter. Paychex Inc Com now has $29.32B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $81.6. About 47,274 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 30/04/2018 – NACHA Announces Official Payments and Paychex Are NACHA Certified; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Among 3 analysts covering Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Paychex has $84 highest and $7400 lowest target. $79.33’s average target is -2.78% below currents $81.6 stock price. Paychex had 4 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 15. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $84 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dean Invest Associates Limited Liability Co accumulated 37,369 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 394 shares. Jefferies Group Lc has 29,164 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.1% or 60,727 shares. Bath Savings Tru invested 0.48% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). House Ltd Company holds 146,355 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 16,000 shares. Vanguard Gp has 0.08% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Syntal Capital Ptnrs accumulated 11,108 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 214,423 shares. Notis stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Farmers And Merchants Invests holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 8,575 shares. Allstate stated it has 39,084 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Rench Wealth owns 60,885 shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability owns 88,098 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased International Business Machs C (NYSE:IBM) stake by 9,906 shares to 108,003 valued at $14.89 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) stake by 57,448 shares and now owns 97,436 shares. Booking Hldgs Inc Com was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 17 investors sold Valley National Bancorp shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 198.33 million shares or 0.88% less from 200.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Fifth Third Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Company Ma has invested 0.05% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). First City Capital Management invested 0.63% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Td Asset Inc stated it has 44,968 shares. Raymond James And Assocs owns 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 291,227 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) or 13,062 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 65,120 shares. American Int Gp invested in 849,228 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Century Cos Inc has invested 0.06% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Salem Counselors accumulated 67,859 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oakworth owns 4,360 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 66,608 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

