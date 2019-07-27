EPS for Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) Expected At $-0.70; Automatic Data Processing Has 0.95 Sentiment

Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 448 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 473 reduced and sold their stock positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 340.50 million shares, down from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Automatic Data Processing Inc in top ten holdings increased from 54 to 66 for an increase of 12. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 424 Increased: 321 New Position: 127.

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Vaccinex, Inc.’s analysts see -11.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 20.90% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $4.86. About 23,046 shares traded or 185.82% up from the average. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $55.79 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 43.82 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81 million for 37.45 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500.

