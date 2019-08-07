EPS for Uxin Limited (UXIN) Expected At $-0.09; Insight Enterprises (NSIT) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Insight Enterprises Inc (NSIT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.11, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 101 funds started new or increased holdings, while 85 cut down and sold stock positions in Insight Enterprises Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 33.65 million shares, down from 34.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Insight Enterprises Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 71 Increased: 69 New Position: 32.

Analysts expect Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Uxin Limited’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.22. About 410,823 shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. provides information technology hardware, software, cloud, and service solutions for business, government, healthcare, and educational clients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. The Company’s customer engagement solutions include digital signage, kiosk, tablet, and smartphone endpoints integrated with off-the-shelf software applications; and cloud and mobile-centric custom-developed applications. It has a 11.07 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s workforce enablement solutions include desktop, notebook, tablet, and smartphone devices coupled with calendar, email, messaging, and collaboration software; and mobile, cloud, and Internet-of-things applications for healthcare, financial services, and retail markets.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Insight Enterprises, Inc. for 64,175 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 531,200 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Euclidean Technologies Management Llc has 1.99% invested in the company for 38,933 shares. The New York-based New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny has invested 1.21% in the stock. Matarin Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 286,743 shares.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $651.69 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.