EPS for Uxin Limited (UXIN) Expected At $-0.09; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut By $36.20 Million Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) stake by 60.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 458,265 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 294,625 shares with $23.29M value, down from 752,890 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto now has $34.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 640,052 shares traded or 58.44% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

Analysts expect Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Uxin Limited’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.21. About 653,515 shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Hersha Hospitality Tr stake by 808,000 shares to 858,400 valued at $14.71M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 113,900 shares and now owns 130,700 shares. Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (NYSE:PDM) was raised too.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22 before the open. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02B for 8.41 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

