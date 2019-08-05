EPS for Usio, Inc. (USIO) Expected At $-0.07; WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) Had 3 Bullish Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. WageWorks had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8 to “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by JMP Securities. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Usio, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 16,166 shares traded. Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Usio, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $49.03 million. The firm offers various types of automated clearing house processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card processing services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

WageWorks, Inc. engages in administering consumer-directed benefits , which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.08 billion. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits. It has a 108.87 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it had approximately 6.5 million employee participants from approximately 100,000 employer clients.

