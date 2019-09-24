EPS for Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (USNZY) Expected At $0.05; Shorts at United-guardian (UG) Raised By 12%

Analysts expect Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) to report $0.05 EPS on October, 24.USNZY’s profit would be $70.90 million giving it 9.45 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 36,581 shares traded. Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG) had an increase of 12% in short interest. UG’s SI was 5,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12% from 5,000 shares previously. With 3,400 avg volume, 2 days are for United-guardian Inc (NASDAQ:UG)’s short sellers to cover UG’s short positions. The SI to United-guardian Inc’s float is 0.2%. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19. About 1,883 shares traded. United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) has risen 3.32% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UG News: 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian Reports 67% Increase in Earnings; 19/04/2018 DJ United-Guardian Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UG); 10/05/2018 – United-Guardian 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – United-Guardian Announces Increase in Mid-Year Dividend; 10/05/2018 – UNITED-GUARDIAN INC UG.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.14

Another recent and important Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2018.

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. makes and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.68 billion. The companyÂ’s products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It has a 27.39 P/E ratio. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses.

