EPS for USD Partners LP (USDP) Expected At $0.16; Ariel Investments Has Cut Snap (SNA) Position

Analysts expect USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) to report $0.16 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 36.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. USDP’s profit would be $4.25M giving it 18.36 P/E if the $0.16 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, USD Partners LP’s analysts see 300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 55,669 shares traded or 34.60% up from the average. USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) has declined 2.66% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical USDP News: 07/05/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – DESPITE GROWING RAILROAD CAPABILITY, EXPECT SPREADS TO AGAIN DISCOUNT TO LEVELS REACHED EARLIER IN YEAR; 07/05/2018 – USD Partners 1Q Rev $29.7M; 08/03/2018 USD PARTNERS LP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO $0.35 PER UNIT; 20/04/2018 – DJ USD Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USDP); 21/05/2018 – USD Partners to Attend 2018 MLPA MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 12/03/2018 – USD Partners LP Announces Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Year Ended December 31, 2017, and 2017 Schedule K-1 Availability; 26/04/2018 – USD PARTNERS LP – NEW QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION REPRESENTS AN INCREASE OF $0.0025 PER UNIT OR 0.7% OVER PRIOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – USD Partners Raises Quarterly Distribution to 35.25c Vs. 35c

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Snap (SNA) stake by 2.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 25,902 shares as Snap (SNA)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 848,087 shares with $132.74M value, down from 873,989 last quarter. Snap now has $8.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 305,295 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has risen 9.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on’s gains made it the biggest gainer in the S&P 500 on Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $311.87 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $60,833 activity. LEHMAN WILLIAM DUDLEY sold 387 shares worth $60,833.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

